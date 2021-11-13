‘High Society’ heads to the big screen for special anniversary

In celebration of its 65th anniversary, High Society returns to select cinemas nationwide on Sunday, Nov. 14, courtesy of TCM Big Screen Classics and Fathom Events.

Heiress Tracy Lord (Grace Kelly) is engaged to one man (John Lund), attracted to another (Frank Sinatra) and, just maybe, in love again with her ex-husband (Bing Crosby) in this effervescent musical reinvention of Philip Barry’s play The Philadelphia Story featuring an endlessly delightful Cole Porter score.

Among High Society’s high points: Sinatra and Celeste Holm ask “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?,” Crosby and Kelly share “True Love” and Ol’ Blue Eyes swing-swing-swingle “Well, Did You Evah?” and Crosby and Louis “Satchmo” Armstrong perform “Now You Has Jazz.”

Sing and dance your way to the movie theatre for this special anniversary event that includes exclusive insights from Turner Classic Movies.

Screenings will be held at AMC Stony Brook, 2196 Nesconset Highway, Stony Brook at 3 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. and Island 16 Cinema de Lux, 185 Morris Ave, Holtsville at 7 p.m. To order tickets in advance, visit www.fathomevents.com.