Huntington Station man sentenced for attempted kidnapping Police & FireTimes of Huntington-Northport by Press Release - December 23, 2022 0 2 Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Dec. 23 that defendant Kenyonne Fleurinay of Huntington Station was sentenced to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty in September to Attempted Kidnapping in the Second Degree and then failing to voluntarily return to court for sentence. “Not only did this defendant violently abduct a person that he should have cared for, but he was brazen enough to abscond from court and commit another felony while on the run,” said District Attorney Tierney. “This defendant’s actions have earned him a significant sentence.” On March 6, 2022, Fleurinay, 23, abducted his 20-year-old girlfriend from America’s Best Value Inn in Smithtown following an argument, and drove her against her will into Brooklyn, New York. Surveillance video from a gas station in Melville captured the victim twice attempt to flee from Fleurinay’s car and Fleurinay twice violently throw the victim back into the vehicle. While driving from Suffolk to Kings County, Fleurinay repeatedly whipped the victim about her body with a phone charger. During the abduction, the victim’s mother contacted the defendant and pleaded with him to return her daughter until he ultimately drove her back to Suffolk County, where he was apprehended by the Suffolk County Police Department. Fleurinay, pleaded guilty on September 9, 2022, to Attempted Kidnapping in the Second Degree, a Class C violent felony, before Supreme Court Justice, the Honorable John B. Collins. He was scheduled to be sentenced on September 23, 2022. However, Fleurinay failed to return to court for sentence and a warrant was issued for his immediate arrest. On October 30, 2022, he was arrested by the Nassau County Police Department for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a Class B felony, and was returned to Suffolk County to face sentencing on this charge. Fleurinay was sentenced to 13 years in prison followed by 5 years post release supervision. Criminal complaints and indictments are merely accusatory instruments. Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty. No one is above the law.