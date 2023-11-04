Huntington Station man arrested for driving with 55 license suspensions

Suffolk County Police arrested a Huntington Station man on Nov. 3 for speeding and for operating a vehicle with 55 license suspensions in Central Islip.

Third Precinct Community Support Unit officers were conducting vehicle and traffic enforcement in a high crash location at Islip Avenue, near Spur Drive North, and pulled over a speeding 2018 BMW 340 that was being driven by Jose Alvarado at 9:05 p.m. A check of Alvarado’s license revealed 55 prior suspensions on multiple dates.

Alvarado, 21, was charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle 1st Degree, a felony. The BMW was impounded for evidence in relation to the charge. He was issued a Desk Appearance Ticket and is scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip on November 11.