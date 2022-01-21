Huntington raises over $9,500 for Give a Dog a Dream during Betty White Challenge with Huntington Animal Shelter

Supervisor Edmund Smyth announced the Town of Huntington Betty White Challenge raised $9,585 in donations for Give A Dog A Dream in one week.

“Our generous residents would have made Betty White proud,” Smyth said. “Huntington loves our shelter dogs.”

Smyth, along with his rescue dog Louie, first invited residents to participate in the Betty White Challenge on Wednesday, Jan. 12, and in one week, the town has raised $9,585 for Give A Dog A Dream from 451 donations. On Jan. 17 alone, which would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday, 339 donations came in totaling $6,749. The Huntington Animal Shelter also received donations of collars, leashes and treats for the town’s shelter dogs.

Give a Dog a Dream Inc. is a charitable 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, formed by the Town in 2014, that funds medically necessary surgeries and treatments, advanced behavior modification training, and costs related to finding forever homes for dogs with the Huntington Animal Shelter long-term, who may be difficult to place in a traditional home due to behavioral issues that cannot be retrained through the shelter’s rehabilitation program. Donations can me made online at https://www.giveadogadream.org/donate.

The shelter takes donations of all types of but items the shelter needs most are flat collars (sizes M, L, XL), flat leashes, treats, and indestructible toys.

Due to COVID-19-related staffing shortages, the Huntington Animal Shelter is open by appointment only at this time; please call ahead to drop off items or schedule a visit with our dogs at 631-754-8722. The Huntington Animal Shelter is located at 106 Deposit Road, East Northport, NY 11731 and open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. During weekends the shelter is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For after-hours emergency calls, dial 631-351-3234.

The Town of Huntington Cat Shelter, located next door to the dog shelter (at 104 Deposit Road), is managed by Little Shelter Animal Rescue and Adoption Center. For details on donating to the cat shelter, please call 631-651-9788.

The Betty White Challenge encouraged fans of the late actress, who was an animal advocate who passed away on Dec. 31, 2021, at the age of 99, to donate $5 to animal rescues and shelters in her name. Jan. 17, 2022 would have been White’s 100th birthday.