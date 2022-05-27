Huntington Historical Society to host Spring Festival of Gardens Tour June 5

Save the date! The Huntington Historical Society presents the Spring Festival of Gardens Tour on Sunday, June 5 from noon to 4 p.m. Come spend a day enjoying some of Huntington’s gorgeous gardens during this self-guided tour to delight and inspire you. And don’t miss refreshments and the Society’s popular plant sale at the historical Kissam property, 434 Park Avenue, Huntington. Tickets are $40 per person, $35 for members, $45 day of the event, if available. For more information, call 631-427-7045 or visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org.