TVHS joins Blue Star Museums initiative this summer

The Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Road, Setauket has announced it will join museums nationwide in the Blue Star Museums initiative, a program that provides free admission to currently-serving U.S. military personnel and their families this summer. The program will run now through Labor Day, Sept. 5.

Blue Star Museums is a partnership between the National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families, in collaboration with the Department of Defense and museums across America.

“Museums educate and inspire, cause us to wonder and imagine, dream and remember,” said Dr. Maria Rosario Jackson, chair of the National Endowment for the Arts. “By participating in the Blue Star Museums program, the Three Village Historical Society is offering military personnel and their families an opportunity to feel connected to the Three Village community and to explore the world through the power of arts, culture and design, contributing to each person being able to live an artful life.”

For more information, call 631-751-3730 or visit www.tvhs.org.