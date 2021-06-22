Hundreds return to Kings Park fair

1 of 8

The Kings Park Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Kings Park Day Town Fair once again on Saturday, June 19. Last year the event had to be canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

This year’s Kings Park Day featured a craft and gift fair across the street from the Kings Park Fire House with more than 100 vendors and food trucks. Vendors from local businesses also set up tables along Main Street.

The day included performances from dance studio students and bands throughout the day. Attendees were able to try ax throwing, and the fire department hosted an open house where families checked out the various trucks, met local firefighters and children ran through a water spray.

Elected officials were also on hand, including town Supervisor Ed Wehrheim (R) and state Sen. Mario Mattera (R-St. James).