Hundreds plunge at Cedar Beach, support Special Olympics

by Raymond Janis - November 25, 2022

Hundreds of courageous community members plunged into the icy waters of Cedar Beach on Saturday, Nov. 19, during this year's rendition of the Freezin' for a Reason Polar Plunge. The Town of Brookhaven puts this annual event together to raise money for the Special Olympics New York organization. Proceeds from the event support training for athletes, equipment, health supplies and attire. Saturday's event has raised over $128,000, according to the nonprofit's website which proclaims that it "provides inclusive opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities to discover and unleash the champion within." Hundreds of plungers from across the region participated in the plunge, with many more spectating warmly from afar. Town of Brookhaven Councilwoman Jane Bonner (R-Rocky Point), a perennial "plunger," made the daring plunge again. In an interview with Bonner, she was asked what motivates her to take the cold water dip year after year. Her response, jokingly: "We ask ourselves that every year," she said. Bonner, who took the plunge this year with Special Olympians Daniel and Joey, said she finds renewed joy and optimism through her involvement in the activities. "When you meet all those Special Olympians and interview them … it's impossible not to get caught up in the adrenaline and momentum of supporting them and other athletes," she said. "It's about $400 to $500 per athlete per sport, and no family is ever charged," adding, "These plunges … help out so many athletes and families." Plunging with Bonner was Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney (R). Before making his plunge, the district attorney expressed some apprehensions, joking, "Unlike Jane and the rest, I am a coward so I'm trying to figure out what brought me to this stage." Despite his self-professed reluctance, Tierney did take the plunge. Brookhaven Town Supervisor Ed Romaine (R), on the other hand, also made an appearance though avoiding the frigid waters. During a speech, the town supervisor described the plunge as a meaningful sacrifice in serving the greater good. "At the end of the day, you may be a little cold, but this world is going to be a lot happier for what the people are going to do plunging today," he said. This year's polar plunge brought together hundreds of athletes, students and community members who suffered in unity. Bonner said an event such as this makes the community a better place. "Regardless of political affiliation, color, economic status — there's no barrier," the town councilwoman said. "We're all doing this same thing for the same cause, and it's hard not to feel good about it at the end of the day." — Photos by Raymond Janis