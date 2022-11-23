Hall of fame opens in Stony Brook with red carpet event

Town of Brookhaven Supervisor Ed Romaine, Ward Melville Heritage Organization President Gloria Rocchio, state Sen. Mario Mattera and town Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich were on hand for the ribbon cutting. Photo by Media Origin
Randy Jackson, right, of Zebra, takes time for photos. Photo by Media Origin
Mark Mendoza from Twisted Sister, right, stops for a picture. Photo by Media Origin
Carole Demas and Paula Janis from 'The Magic Garden.' Photo by Media Origin
Mark Mendoza, second from left, and Jay Jay French, second from right, both from Twister Sister, take time out for pictures. Photo by Media Origin
A scene from the LIMEHOF red carpet event. Photo by Media Origin
A scene from the LIMEHOF red carpet event. Photo by Media Origin
A scene from the LIMEHOF red carpet event. Photo by Media Origin
A scene from the LIMEHOF red carpet event. Photo by Media Origin
The Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame ribbon cutting was held on Nov. 23. Photo by Media Origin

The Dogwood Hollow Amphitheater that once was located toward the back of Stony Brook Village Center used to be the place to see musical stars such as such as Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Liberace, Tony Bennett and more until 1970.

Now it’s the spot to celebrate music once again.  The Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame will officially open Friday, Nov. 25. On the night of Nov. 23, a ribbon cutting was held followed by a red carpet event,  preview of exhibits and performances by LIMEHOF inductees.

The event was well-attended by entertainers, including members of Twisted Sister, Blue Oyster Cult, Zebra, Jen Chapin and Paula and Carol of  “The Magic Garden.”  Town of Brookhaven Supervisor Ed Romaine (R), state Sen. Mario Mattera (R-St. James), state Assemblyman Steve Englebright (D-Setauket), county Legislator Kara Hahn (D-Setauket) and Brookhaven Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich (D-Stony Brook) were on hand to welcome the inductees and LIMEHOF organizers.

Check back for an extended article and more photos.

