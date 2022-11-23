Hall of fame opens in Stony Brook with red carpet event

1 of 12

The Dogwood Hollow Amphitheater that once was located toward the back of Stony Brook Village Center used to be the place to see musical stars such as such as Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Liberace, Tony Bennett and more until 1970.

Now it’s the spot to celebrate music once again. The Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame will officially open Friday, Nov. 25. On the night of Nov. 23, a ribbon cutting was held followed by a red carpet event, preview of exhibits and performances by LIMEHOF inductees.

The event was well-attended by entertainers, including members of Twisted Sister, Blue Oyster Cult, Zebra, Jen Chapin and Paula and Carol of “The Magic Garden.” Town of Brookhaven Supervisor Ed Romaine (R), state Sen. Mario Mattera (R-St. James), state Assemblyman Steve Englebright (D-Setauket), county Legislator Kara Hahn (D-Setauket) and Brookhaven Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich (D-Stony Brook) were on hand to welcome the inductees and LIMEHOF organizers.

Check back for an extended article and more photos.