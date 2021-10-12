Hope Children’s Fund to host 5K alongside Kenyan participants

Port Jefferson-based Hope Children’s Fund is holding it’s 17th Annual 5K Kenya/ USA Bi-Continental Walk/Run on Oct. 16, starting at 10 a.m.

This fundraising event is being held on the Port Jefferson end of the Port Jefferson Station/Setauket Greenway Trail.

People in Kenya will be starting at the same time — only seven time zones away.

Founded by Port Jefferson resident Larry Hohler and his Kenyan former student Joe Kirima, HCF was incorporated in 2005, in response to the AIDS-pandemic then raging in Kenya.

Eighteen AIDS-affected preteens were taken off the streets in Meru when the orphanage first opened in February 2005.

Most of the original residents are now free- standing young adults, and 87 youngsters are coming up behind them. The money generated by this fundraiser helps to pay for their food, clothing, shelter and school fees.

Until now, the Kenyans won 16 of the 17 times that the competition has been held.

The entree fee is $30, but larger donations are welcome. Participants can also compete virtually, at a time and place of one’s choosing, between Oct. 16 and Oct. 23.

For more information, call Larry Hohler at 631-473-1662, or check out their website hopechildrensfund.org.