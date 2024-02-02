Holtsville Hal predicts an early spring in Brookhaven Town

1 of 2

Suffolk County’s most famous weatherman did not disappoint. This morning, at 7:25 a.m., before a crowd of several hundred spectators, Holtsville Hal awoke from his slumber and did not see his shadow, predicting an early spring for the Town of Brookhaven.

According to tradition, if a groundhog sees its shadow after emerging from his burrow on Groundhog Day, there will be six more weeks of winter weather; if not, spring should arrive early.

Brookhaven Highway Superintendent Dan Losquadro read from Hal’s official prognostication: “…At sunrise, the sky was filled with more than one cloud, And so I hope your cheers will be quite loud. I did NOT see my shadow in the early morning hours, And so the wait will not be long until we see flowers. Sun and warm temperatures the next few weeks will bring, I hope everyone enjoys this year’s early Spring!”

“Thankfully, after a wet and rainy January, Hal has given us a sunny outlook for the remainder of this winter season,” Losquadro said. “Regardless, the Brookhaven Highway Department is prepared, as always, for whatever Mother Nature sends our way.”

Holtsville Hal is just one of the more than 100 animals who reside at the Holtsville Ecology Site and Animal Preserve. The center, which is open all year-round, includes a wildlife preserve, greenhouses, gardens, and jogging and exercise trails. For more information, visit www.brookhavenny.gov or call 631-451-5330.