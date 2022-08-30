1 of 30
Ward Melville sophomore Jack Zazzera maneuvers at midfield in the Patriot’s season opener against Mount Sinai on Monday, Aug. 29. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville’s Wilman Castellon settles the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville freshman Elliot Burgueno grabs possession. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai goalie Brian Vales makes the save in traffic. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Dean Ward pushes upfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville eighth grader Dylan Verby takes flight with the header. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Ryan Flockhart pushes upfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai freshman Max Cuttler settles the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai sophomore Tristan Bausenwein settles the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai senior Ronaldo Vazquez clears the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Ryan Flockhart’s shot on goal in the Patriot’s season opener against Mt. Sinai Aug 29. Bill Landon photo.
Ward Melville’s Aiden Burgueno with a shot on goal. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Maxim Pustovoit heads the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai freshman Justin Kit settles the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Dean Ward heads the ball upfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai goalie Brian Vales makes the save for the Mustangs. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai goalie Brian Vales makes the save. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Dean Ward crosses the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai sophomore Matteo Del Poeta clears the ball for the Mustangs. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Dylan Fastenberg with the header. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Wilam Castellon clears the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Maxim Pustovoit with a crossing pass. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai junior Mike Maire clears the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Chris Fumal passes up the sideline. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai senior Ronaldo Vazquez clears the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Ethan Boyce with a booming goal kick. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai goalie sends the ball upfield for the Mustangs. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai junior Mike Maire settles the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai freshman Connor Lehman battles Wilman Castellon for possession in a non-league contest. Photo by Bill Landon
Patriots score! Photo by Bill Landon
By Bill Landon

Coaches often say a team must “play up” to raise its game. That is just what the Mustangs of Mount Sinai did Monday, Aug. 29, visiting the powerhouse of League II, the Ward Melville Patriots, to open their 2022 season.

Ward Melville dominated the time of possession in the first half, scoring four unanswered goals against their League IV visitors. The Patriots added to their lead in the second half, tacking on two more for a 6-0 shutout.

The Patriots shared the wealth as Wilman Castellon, Aiden Burgueno and Owen Haviland each found the net, and teammates Ryan Flockhart, Ron Palillo and Dylan Fastenberg each scored a goal apiece.

Both teams will be back in action on Wednesday, Aug. 31, as the Mustangs go on the road again to face another non-league opponent, the Kings Park Kingsmen. The Patriots will also have their hands full in a road game against a perennially talented Brentwood team. Gametime is 4 p.m.

— Photos by Bill Landon

