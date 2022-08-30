1 of 30

Coaches often say a team must “play up” to raise its game. That is just what the Mustangs of Mount Sinai did Monday, Aug. 29, visiting the powerhouse of League II, the Ward Melville Patriots, to open their 2022 season.

Ward Melville dominated the time of possession in the first half, scoring four unanswered goals against their League IV visitors. The Patriots added to their lead in the second half, tacking on two more for a 6-0 shutout.

The Patriots shared the wealth as Wilman Castellon, Aiden Burgueno and Owen Haviland each found the net, and teammates Ryan Flockhart, Ron Palillo and Dylan Fastenberg each scored a goal apiece.

Both teams will be back in action on Wednesday, Aug. 31, as the Mustangs go on the road again to face another non-league opponent, the Kings Park Kingsmen. The Patriots will also have their hands full in a road game against a perennially talented Brentwood team. Gametime is 4 p.m.

— Photos by Bill Landon