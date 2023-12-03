Holbrook pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a man in Holbrook on Dec. 3. Fifth Precinct officers responded to a report of a man on the east side of Coates Avenue, just north of Frank Court, at approximately 5 p.m.

The Holbrook man, whose name is being withheld pending identification of next of kin, was transported via ambulance to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue where he was pronounced dead. It is believed he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information on this crash to contact Major Case Unit detectives at 631- 852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls can remain confidential.