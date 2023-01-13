Hempstead man arrested for committing multiple grand larcenies at Suffolk Walmart stores

Suffolk County Police arrested a Hempstead man on Jan. 9 for stealing jewelry and electronics from Walmart stores throughout Suffolk County since September.

Jonathan Sunderland used a specialized tool to open locked display cases at Walmart stores and stole more than $40,000 worth of jewelry and more than $3,000 worth of electronics at Suffolk County Walmart stores. Following a coordinated investigation by Fourth, Sixth and Seventh Squad detectives, Sunderland was identified and located at the Morris County Jail in New Jersey where he was being held on similar charges from the Boonton Township Police Department.

Fugitive Unit detectives traveled to the New Jersey jail at approximately 12:10 p.m. today and placed Sunderland into Suffolk County Police custody. He was charged with:

 Grand Larceny 3rd Degree- for stealing $16,000 worth of jewelry from Walmart, located at 1850

Veterans Memorial Highway in Islandia, on September 26, 2022

 Grand Larceny 3rd Degree- for stealing more than $25,000 worth of jewelry from Walmart,

located at 750 Middle Country Road in Centereach, on November 6, 2022

 Grand Larceny 3rd Degree- for stealing more than $3,000 worth of electronics from Walmart,

located at 901 Boulevard East in Yaphank, on November 10, 2022.

Sunderland, 34, of 45 Jackson St., was remanded to the Suffolk County Jail in Yaphank. He will be

arraigned in First District Court in Central Islip on January 10.

Anyone who believes they could be a victim is asked to call Sixth Precinct Squad detectives at 631-

854-8652.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.