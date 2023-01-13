Gina Marie Bettenhauser appointed 2023 President of Long Island Board of Realtors

Gina Marie Bettenhauser was installed as the 2023 President of Long Island Board of Realtors (LIBOR) during the Association’s Installation and Awards event at Oheka Castle in Huntington on Jan. 5. The event also included the installation of LIBOR Executive Committee, Board of Directors, and Young Professionals Network for 2023.

Bettenhauser will serve as the 82nd President of LIBOR, a leading regional realtor trade association that serves 30,000 real estate professionals throughout Queens, Nassau, and Suffolk Counties. She is joined on LIBOR’s Executive Committee by President-Elect, Kevin Leatherman Secretary/Treasurer, Mary Alice Ruppert.

As a real estate professional for over three decades, Bettenhauser has found the opportunity to join her life’s passions: real estate and advocacy, and has invested in her career and industry by earning a plethora of National Association of Realtors (NAR) designations and certifications. She is currently an Associate Real Estate Broker at Coldwell Banker Distinctive Homes in Shoreham

In the spirit of volunteerism and raising awareness for the real estate industry, Bettenhauser has served as a director at LIBOR. She is an adept leader and possesses a gift for spearheading various committees and task forces. She has served as LIBOR Education Committee Chairperson in 2017 and Grievance Chairperson in 2019 and is a graduate of NYSAR’s Leadership Academy Class of 2022.

Additionally, Bettenhauser is involved in New York State Association of REALTORS® (NYSAR), and NAR, where she advocates for the protection and promotion of the real estate industry through her work with government affairs and RPAC.

Bettenhauser is also extremely vested in her community of Shoreham-Wading River, where she is a member of the Shoreham and Wading River Civic Associations; has served as Chairperson on the school district’s Legislative, and Space and Facilities committees; and is a major donor to the district’s Athletic Booster Club where she currently serves as President.