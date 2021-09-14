Heckscher Museum presents tour and plein air painting with artist Doug Reina

Join the Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington for an inspiring day at the Museum and Dove/Torr Cottage in Centerport on Saturday, Sept, 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Begin the day at the Museum with an exclusive tour. Artist Doug Reina will share his insight and expertise as he takes you through the exhibition and highlights landscape paintings including many by Arthur Dove and Helen Torr. Then, head to historic Dove/Torr Cottage on Center Shore Road in Centerport to spend the afternoon painting en plein air. Bring your own painting supplies and pack a brown bag lunch. Rain date is Sept. 19. Fee is $50 per person, $40 members. To register, visit www.heckscher.org.