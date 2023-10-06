Happy Harbor Day returns to Nissequogue

By Aidan Johnson

This past weekend, the Village of Nissequogue and the Friends of Stony Brook Harbor jointly hosted the first Happy Harbor Day in over 15 years at the Long Beach boat ramp in St. James.

The event, which took place Saturday, Sept. 30, helped generate tortoise awareness around Stony Brook Harbor while spotlighting other related environmental issues.

Despite considerable rainfall, the event was well attended, especially early on. Live bands played while free ice cream was handed out, and members from local organizations, such as the Sweetbriar Nature Center, helped educate attendees on the local environment.

“We had a wonderful turnout, notwithstanding this lousy weather that the morning started with,” said Nissequogue Mayor Richard B. Smith, who took part in the dunk tank to help raise money for next year’s Happy Harbor Day.

During the event, former New York State Assemblyman Steve Englebright (D-Setauket) was presented with the Dr. Larry Swanson Environmental Award for his work protecting the harbor from overdevelopment.