Halesite Fire Department, American Legion to host blood drives April 21 and 22 

Town of Huntington Supervisor Ed Smyth, Huntington American Legion Post #360 and the Halesite Fire Department will hold back-to-back blood drives with New York Blood Center on Thursday, April 21 and Friday, April 22 in response to the emergency blood shortage.

“Our hospitals need the public’s help with the emergency blood shortage we are facing,” said Supervisor Ed Smyth. “One blood donation can save up to three lives — please donate share this life-saving gift.”

“Donating the American Legion to host a blood drive is just one element of our national mission statement, we are happy to do what we can for our community,” said Glenn Rodriguez of the Huntington American Legion Post #360.

“Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for blood donations is at an all-time high,” said Halesite Fire Department Chief Dom Spada. “The Halesite Fire Department will be holding an additional blood drive on Friday, April 22nd — please register online and donate the gift of life.”

Appointments are preferred however walk-ins will be welcomed if space permits. Please remember to eat, drink and bring your donor ID card or ID with name and photo. Masks are required for all donors regardless of vaccination status. For full list of COVID-19 safety protocols, please visit nybc.org/coronavirus.

Thursday, April 21

Supervisor Ed Smyth, the Town of Huntington and Huntington American Legion Post #360 will host a blood drive at the American Legion, 1 Mill Dam Road, Halesite on Thursday, April 21 3:30 to 8 p.m. To make an appointment, please contact: Ryen Hendricks at [email protected] or register online at: https://donate.nybc.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/292863

Friday, April 22

Halesite Fire Department will host a blood drive at the Halesite Fire House in the large meeting room upstairs at 1 N. New York Avenue, Halesite on Friday, April 22 from 3:30 to 8 p.m. All donors are asked to park in the municipal parking lot behind the fire department building, not in the area immediately around the building, as those spots are needed for fire department members, and enter through the back door of the building. To make an appointment, please register online at: https://donate.nybc.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/299416