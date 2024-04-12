On April 5, Town of Brookhaven Councilwoman Jane Bonner (center) celebrated the grand opening of Hairology, located in the Crossroads Plaza West, 53 Route 25A in Rocky Point. The new hair salon offers personal service in a comfortable and relaxed atmosphere. Pictured with Councilwoman Bonner is Hairology owner Leah Barnetas (center right, holding scissor), with her friends, family and staff.

“I am happy to welcome Leah Barnetas to Rocky Point and encourage everyone to stop in, say hello and see what services they offer and make an appointment. It’s a great addition to the community and I wish Leah the best of luck,” said Councilwoman Bonner.