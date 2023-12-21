Gurwin Jewish Nursing & Rehabilitation Center named to Newsweek America’s Best Nursing Homes list

Gurwin Jewish Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Commack has been recognized on Newsweek Magazine’s list of America’s Best Nursing Homes 2024, securing a top 15 spot on the list of Best Nursing Homes in New York 2024.

Compiled in partnership with global data research firm Statista, Newsweek’s annual ranking evaluates skilled nursing providers throughout the United States. Data used to determine the best nursing homes is culled from five sources, including Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services performance data, peer survey data, management of COVID-19, as well as accreditation and resident satisfaction data from The Joint Commission and Commission.

“We are extremely proud of our continued recognition on Newsweek’s top nursing home list,” said Stuart B. Almer, President and CEO of Gurwin Healthcare System. “To be acknowledged once again for providing the highest quality healthcare services is a testament of the hard work and dedication of our entire team, and the compassionate, person-centered care they provide to all those who turn to Gurwin in their time of need.” For more information, visit www.gurwin.org.