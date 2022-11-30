Gurwin Jewish Nursing & Rehab Center resident turns 103 Arts & EntertainmentCommunityTimes of Smithtown by Press Release - November 30, 2022 0 3 Natalie Weissman at her birthday party. Photo from Gurwin Jewish Nursing & Rehabilitation Center Gurwin Jewish Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Commack celebrated resident Natalie Weissman on her 103rd birthday, Nov. 16 with a milestone birthday bash. Natalie was born in 1919 in New York, NY. She married William Weissman in 1940 and they had two sons, John and James. She is a proud grandmother of five and a great grandmother of seven. Natalie was an elementary school teacher at Old Country Road School in Hicksville and was also PTA President at Northside School in Levittown. She is a life member of Hadassah, an American Jewish women’s volunteer organization. Natalie’s passions are the creative arts and traveling; she has visited all seven continents! “Working hard, dancing and having a positive attitude!” are some of the tips from Natalie for a long and healthy life.