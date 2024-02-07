Groundbreaking date set for Ronald McDonald House in Stony Brook

Ronald McDonald House Charities NY Metro (RMHC NYM) announced on Feb. 1 that it will break ground for a new Ronald McDonald House in Suffolk County on April 17, having raised more than $23 million for the project.

“We are thrilled to have achieved this milestone as we push toward making the dream of a Ronald McDonald House a reality for Suffolk County families,” said Cynthia Lippe, who is heading the fundraising effort. “We thank those who have supported us and urge others to join us in this most noble of efforts.”

The new, three-story, 60,000 sq. ft. Ronald McDonald House will be located within walking distance to Stony Brook Children’s Hospital and will be the only one in Suffolk County. It will join two family rooms located at Stony Brook, in the Children’s Hospital (opened in 2013) and the Hospital NICU (opened in 2022). The house will include 30 bedrooms that include ensuite bathrooms, a communal dining room, a movie theater and fitness room, administrative offices and a great room designed with children in mind.

“The Suffolk County Ronald McDonald House has been a vision of ours for many years and is needed to help so many families who travel from the farthest ends of Suffolk to find the medical care their children need,” said Matt Campo, CEO of RMHC NYM. “We’re thrilled to see the end in sight and get ready for construction next year.”

“The new Ronald McDonald House will provide a safe, secure and comfortable environment for families of children who are hospitalized at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital,” said Carol Gomes, chief executive officer of Stony Brook University Hospital. “We are grateful for our long-standing partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities NY Metro. The facility underscores Stony Brook Medicine’s commitment to offer exceptional care to meet the needs of our patients and their families.”

About Ronald McDonald House Charities NY Metro

Ronald McDonald House Charities New York Metro (RMHC NYM) provides free lodging, meals, and emotional support to keep families seeking medical treatment for their sick children near the care they need and the families they love.