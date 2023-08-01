Greenlawn toddler dies after been left in vehicle for eight hours

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the death of a toddler who was left unattended in a hot car for approximately eight hours.

A 54-year-old Greenlawn woman forgot to drop off her 14-month-old granddaughter at day care on July

31 and went to work, leaving the child in a car seat in a back seat. Approximately eight hours later, the

woman went to pick up the child at the day care, located on Redwood Lane in Smithtown, when she

realized she had left the child in her vehicle, a 2018 Jeep Cherokee.

The child was transported to Saint Catherine of Siena Medical Center in Smithtown where she was

pronounced dead.