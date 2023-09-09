Greenlawn Fireman’s Fair is one last taste of summer

1 of 4

By Steven Zaitz

The Greenlawn Fire Department’s Fair, held every Labor Day weekend, is New York state’s longest-running fireman’s fair. It has run since the very early part of the 20th century.

The 2023 Greenlawn Fireman’s Fair grand marshal for the parade was coach George Kouroutis, who saved the life of a youth soccer player this past August. Kouroutis used an automated external defibrillator, restoring the young man’s heart rhythm and saving his life.

The fair ran for four days from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3 and featured raffles, face-painting, a giant slide and food and drink for both young and old alike.

Prizes that raffled off included a big screen television set, a gas grill, sided of high-quality beef. The grand prize, which was awarded on Sunday evening, was $10,000 in cash.