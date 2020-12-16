Great Opportunity – Spacious In Medford!

This 5 bedroom, 4 bath home has room for all! It’s perfect for extended family or rental income with proper permits. The main level offers a large living room/dining room, kitchen with stainless appliances and deck, 2 bedrooms, full bath and master bedroom and bath. The lower level provides great space for guests or income potential with its separate outside entrance, living room, eat-in kitchen, full bath and one bedroom. Large flat and fenced backyard. Great opportunity! $449,000

