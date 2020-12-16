Gated 55+ Community In Setauket!

This is a desirable Belle Terre end unit model in Setauket Meadows.

The listing offers a living room with gas, stacked stone fireplace, sliders to the Trex deck,

hardwood floors, central air, and an eat-in kitchen with granite counters. The master bedroom

with bath and walk-in closet is on the first floor. Upstairs you’ll find a loft/family room, and full bath and bedroom.

The basement is fully painted with 8′ ceilings. Amenities include clubhouse with pool, gym, sauna, library, billiards,

huge meeting room, indoor and outdoor saltwater