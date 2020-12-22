Great-great granddaughter of William K. Vanderbilt II shoots music video at Vanderbilt Museum

Singer Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, the great-great granddaughter of William K. Vanderbilt II, has just collaborated with fashion designer Malan Breton on a new duet version of the classic I’ll Be Home for Christmas. The pair performed the song in a music video shot recently at her ancestor’s Centerport estate, Eagle’s Nest, home of the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum.

The video was released on November 30. Proceeds will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and the Vanderbilt Museum.

Costin is also a composer, songwriter, designer, actress, philanthropist, and entrepreneur. She has recorded five Top 10 singles on the Billboard Dance Club Songs charts and her music has skyrocketed on numerous international charts.

British Vogue has called Breton “the most influential designer you’ve never heard of.” He is also a film and music video director, columnist, costume designer, pop-music performer, and a television and film producer and actor.

For the backdrop of her new video, Costin selected the Vanderbilt Mansion and Estate, a place with personal resonance. “Coming to the Vanderbilt Museum always makes me feel so connected to my family legacy,” Costin said. “Willie K., my great-great grandfather, was such an incredible voyager.

“It always astounds me how he had the foresight to preserve all the extraordinary artifacts in the museum. He lived such an adventurous life, and I only wish I had had the chance to meet him.

“The Vanderbilt Museum has stretched way beyond my family to become a place of love and discovery for generations of other families, which is the most amazing gift imaginable.Costin has recorded five Top 10 singles on the Billboard Dance Club Songscharts and her music has skyrocketed on numerous international charts. Costin recently became a tech entrepreneur when she successfully launched her digital platform SoHo Muse. She describes her venture as a place “where creatives can help creatives find jobs, find support and stay connected, network and sell their wares on the site’s newly created Marketplace.”

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Eagle’s Nest was built on 43 waterfront acres on Northport Bay. Designed by the architects Warren & Wetmore, who created Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan for Cornelius Vanderbilt’s New York Central Railroad, the Estate was built in stages from 1910 to 1936. William K. Vanderbilt II (1878-1944) bequeathed his Estate, Mansion, and Museum to Suffolk County. The Museum was opened to the public in 1950.