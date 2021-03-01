Gallery North’s March Artist of the Month: Jan Tozzo

1 of 3

Gallery North’s March featured Artist is Jan Tozzo. Working out of her Cold Spring Harbor studio, Tozzo creates unique, brightly colored glass works, often reminiscent of sea coral or flowers.

She uses a layering process with various powders that produces stunning forms. Each of her artworks is at once sculptural and functional, and will add color to any home.

Learn more about Jan and her available works in The Shop at Gallery North, 90 North Country Road, Setauket, in person or online! For more information, call 631-751-2676 or visit www.gallerynorth.org.