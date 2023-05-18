PITCHING IN

Members of the Three Village Community Trust’s Friends of the Greenway took part in the Great Brookhaven Clean-Up on May 13.

The group tidied up the popular Port Jefferson Station Greenway Trail with the help of Brookhaven Town Supervisor Ed Romaine and CURBY by collecting seven bags of litter along the trail and trail head, cutting back dead tree limbs and pruning and devining the trees.

Pictured from right, Aaron Hoffman, Paul Sagliocca, Dennis Brennan, Susan Colatosti, CURBY, TOB Supervisor Ed Romaine, Dave Wang and Charlie McAteer.