Friends of St. Patrick to host Dinner/Dance on March 3

In anticipation of the Miller Place-Rocky Point St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 12 at 1 p.m., the Friends of St. Patrick will be honoring this year’s Grand Marshal, Bob Evans, manager of the Rocky Point Stop & Shop, with a dinner/dance at East Wind, 5720 Route 25A, Wading River on Friday, March 3 from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $70 and include dinner and dancing, a Bag Pipe appearance and cash bar. For more information, call Brian Baisley at 631-790-9061 or Mike Tatilian at 631-484-6322.