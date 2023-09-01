Frank C. Avino, lifelong Huntington resident, dies

Frank C. Avino, a lifelong resident of Huntington, passed away on Aug. 19. He is survived by friend Thomas Dunn and cousins Barbara Albanos, Joe Feleppa, Richie Feleppa, Linda Puskas, Lisa Wagner and Jodi Fagan.

After graduating from Walt Whitman High School in the Class of 1961, Frank worked for the A&S Department Store and then Macy’s until his retirement. His leisure years were spent enjoying his home on Prime Avenue, where he had many friends.

A wake was held at Nolan Funeral Home in Northport on Sunday, Aug. 27, followed by a religious service there Monday, Aug. 28, and burial at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Huntington.