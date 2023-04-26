Four people arrested for selling vape products to minors in Huntington

Suffolk County Police arrested four people on April 26 for allegedly selling cannabis products and vapes/e-cigarettes to minors in the Second Precinct.

In response to numerous community complaints, Second Precinct Crime Section officers conducted an investigation into the sale of cannabis products, vapes and e-cigarettes during which seven businesses were checked for compliance with the law. During the investigation, four businesses were found to be allegedly selling cannabis/marijuana products, vapes or e-cigarettes to minors.

One of the businesses, Nirvana Vape Shop, located at 1153A East Jericho Turnpike, Huntington, has been cited four times since January. A second business, Gotham Smoke, in Huntington, had a previous violation in 2022.

The following people were charged with alleged Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 2nd Degree and Criminal Sale of Cannabis 3rd Degree, both misdemeanor charges: