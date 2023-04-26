Four people arrested for selling vape products to minors in Huntington
Suffolk County Police arrested four people on April 26 for allegedly selling cannabis products and vapes/e-cigarettes to minors in the Second Precinct.
In response to numerous community complaints, Second Precinct Crime Section officers conducted an investigation into the sale of cannabis products, vapes and e-cigarettes during which seven businesses were checked for compliance with the law. During the investigation, four businesses were found to be allegedly selling cannabis/marijuana products, vapes or e-cigarettes to minors.
One of the businesses, Nirvana Vape Shop, located at 1153A East Jericho Turnpike, Huntington, has been cited four times since January. A second business, Gotham Smoke, in Huntington, had a previous violation in 2022.
The following people were charged with alleged Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 2nd Degree and Criminal Sale of Cannabis 3rd Degree, both misdemeanor charges:
- Nader Ilyas, 27, of Dix Hills, an employee of Nirvana Vape Shop, located at 1153A East Jericho Turnpike, Huntington.
- Fazal Khan, 44, of Brooklyn, an employee of Huntington Smoke Shop, located at 517 East Jericho Turnpike, Huntington Station.
- Umar Majeed, 40, of Brooklyn, an employee of Venom Smoke Shop, located at 469A East Jericho Turnpike, Huntington Station.
- Gerard Turnier, 26, of Huntington Station, an employee of Gotham Smoke , located at 681 East Jericho Turnpike, Huntington.
All arrestees are scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.
Compliance checks were conducted at 3 other businesses in the Second Precinct with no violations found. The Town of Huntington and applicable State agencies will be notified for their follow up investigations.
A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.