Suffolk County detectives intercept $5,000 shipped as part of elder scam

Suffolk County Police Financial Crimes Unit detectives are investigating a scam during which a Pennsylvania woman sent cash to an address in Suffolk County.

Detectives intercepted a package, wrapped as a present, at 11:40 a.m. on April 26 that contained $5,000 in cash. The package was sent by a 79-year-old Olyphant, Pennsylvania woman, who said she sent the money after receiving a call directing her to send the cash to a Coram address.

The victim did not disclose the nature of the conversation or why the caller said she needed to send the money. The money will be returned to the victim.

Detectives are asking anyone who believes they may be a victim of a scam or have information about a scam to call the Financial Crimes Unit at 631-852-6821.