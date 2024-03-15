Foundation for Wildlife Sustainability plans new events at LI Game Farm

Volunteer Program, Flea Market, 55th Anniversary for Long Island Game Farm and More

The Foundation for Wildlife Sustainability, Inc. [wildlifesustainability.org] is hitting the ground running in 2024 with new programs and events at Long Island Game Farm planned throughout the year.

The Good Friends Volunteer Corps launches in March, followed by spring programs including the Senior Social Club for the 62+ community and Wild Treasures Market featuring a variety of artisans, and summer programs like the popular Camp Zoo, a family fun day, and fundraising event, which will support the Game Farm as it heads into its 55th year in 2025. All events will take place at Long Island Game Farm, located at 489 Chapman Boulevard, Manorville. Additional details below and at wildlifesustainability.org.

“The Foundation for Wildlife Sustainability is geared up for a successful 2024 to support the work of Long Island Game Farm,” shares foundation executive director Tricia Snyder. “With so many new projects, we are in need of many volunteers! There are meaningful and fun tasks for all looking to get involved. Together, we will bring exciting programs to the community and all lovers of Long Island Game Farm.”

Good Friends Volunteer Corps Orientation – Saturday, March 23

Individuals with a love of nature and animals and a desire to expand their community can get involved, enjoy the outdoors, and meet new like-minded friends. The first volunteer orientation will take place at the Game Farm on Saturday, March 23 at 11 a.m.

Volunteer opportunities include maintenance, gardening, guest services, animal education, story time, and helping at special events. Volunteers must be 16 years of age or older. Advance registration is requested by calling the Game Farm at 631.878.6670 or emailing foundation executive director Tricia Snyder at [email protected].

Senior Social Club – Returns Friday, April 12

Senior citizens ages 62 and older are invited to Long Island Game Farm to visit the animals, explore the grounds, and attend presentations on rescued animals, wonders of wool, birding, nature photography, and more in the newly renovated Woodland Hall. This program will take place on the second and fourth Friday of the month from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. beginning April 12. Seniors enjoy a discounted admission of $10 on Senior Social Club days.

Wild Treasures Market – Begins Sunday, June 9

Beginning June 9, a unique monthly flea market is coming to Long Island Game Farm. The Wild Treasures Market will feature vendors selling their vintage and not-so-vintage antiques, crafts, art, home and garden items, and more. The market will take place on the second Sunday of each month through October. Early bird buyers can visit from 8 to 9 a.m. The general public is invited to visit from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. No admission after 3 p.m.