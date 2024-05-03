Firehouse Restaurant in Sound Beach celebrates grand opening

On Saturday, April 20, Brookhaven Town Councilwoman Jane Bonner, Brookhaven Town Supervisor Dan Panico, community members and local firefighters were in Sound Beach to celebrate the the grand opening of the new Firehouse Restaurant and Bar with a ribbon cutting .

Formerly The Hartlin Inn, the restaurant, located at 30 New York Avenue, is a tribute to fallen New York City Firefighter Joey DiBernardo, who died in 2011 from injuries sustained during a 2005 fire in the Bronx.

Pictured with the ribbon are, from left, Councilwoman Bonner, Barbara and Joseph DiBernardo, co-owner Eddie Spagnolo, Gabriella Ingoglia, co-owner Carolyn DiBernardo Ingoglia and Supervisor Panico.

Open noon to midnight daily, the menu at the Firehouse Restaurant and Bar includes soups and salads, starters, sandwiches, burgers, entrees, desserts and more. There is also a bar menu and happy hour menu and takeout is available.

For more information, please call 631-228-4791.