Dr. Sanjay Galhotra joins Stony Brook Medicine physician network

Sanjay Galhotra, MD, FACP, DABOM, and the newly established Suffolk Primary Care, 200 Motor Parkway, Suite C-16, Hauppauge have joined Stony Brook Medicine Community Medical Group, Stony Brook Medicine’s expanding network of community practices.

“We are excited to have Dr. Sanjay Galhotra and his practice join,” said Dara Brener, MD, Clinical Quality Director of Stony Brook Medicine Community Medical Group. “His experience and dedication to his patients’ health and well-being will be a great asset.”

Dr. Galhotra is board-certified in internal medicine and obesity medicine and has more than 10 years of experience working as a hospitalist.

“I am very excited to join Stony Brook Medicine Community Medical Group,” said Dr. Galhotra. “I look forward to collaborating with other providers to provide excellent medical care to our patients. To make an appointment, call 934-213-4830.