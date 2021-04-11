Farmingville Hills County Park new venue for MCC School District’s cross country team

Legislator Nick Caracappa attended a high school dual cross country meet at Farmingville Hills County Park on Portion Road this week, held between Middle Country and Longwood School Districts. Caracappa recently secured Farmingville Hills Park for use by the Middle Country Cross Country Team.

“Middle Country’s meets had previously been held at Sunken Meadow State Park, which is a considerable distance from their area,” stated Legislator Caracappa. “Plus, when all State Parks were closed due to the pandemic, Middle Country’s Coach Joe Toto reached out to me to find a new, closer venue. I then contacted County Executive Steve Bellone’s office for assistance. Shortly after, Mr. Bellone announced the re-opening of all Suffolk County parks for use by the school districts’ cross country teams.”

Purchased by the county in the 1980s as a part of the Open Space Preservation Act, the 105-acre park officially opened to the public in May of 2010. The park features a large open area of grass where events take place, as well as 1.2 miles of hiking trails with hilly terrain.

“I’m pleased to have helped the team stay closer to home, which saves them travel time and the district considerable gas money. Additionally, it was very rewarding to hear firsthand how much the student- athletes and coaches love the county parks and look forward to utilizing them in the future,” concluded Caracappa.