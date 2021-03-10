Farmingville Hills chamber hosts ribbon cutting for Danny’s Unisex Barber Shop

1 of 3

Suffolk County Legislator Nick Caracappa and Shawn Hyms, Legislative Aide to Assemblyman Doug Smith, recently joined the Farmingville Hills Chamber of Commerce to welcome Danny’s Unisex Barber Shop to the Farmingville community at their grand opening/ribbon cutting ceremony on March 6.

Shop owner Danny Davidov purchased and modernized the former Eastern Taxidermy site, located at 734 Horseblock Road, and transformed it into a state-of-the-art barbershop for both men and women. Legislator Caracappa and Mr. Hyms on behalf of Leg. Smith presented Certificates of Recognition to commemorate the event.

“It was a pleasure meeting Danny and his beautiful family as we welcomed Danny’s Unisex Barber Shop into the Farmingville Community and the 4th Legislative District! I wish them much success,” said Leg. Caracappa

Photos from Leg. Caracappa’s office