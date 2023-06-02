Farmers Markets on the North Shore

Visit your local farmers market to experience the range of fresh, local farm products, artisanal baked goods, specialty food items, hand-crafted items for home and body and so much more. Shop fresh, shop local, support your community!

Farmingville

◆ A farmers market will be held every Thursday through early October from noon to 5 p.m. in the south parking lot of Brookhaven Town Hall, 1 Independence Hill, Farmingville. 631-451-8696

◆ Triangle Park, corner of Horseblock Road and Woodycrest Drive, Farmingville hosts a farmers market on June 17 and Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 631-260-7411

Huntington

A farmers market will be held in the parking lot at 228 Main St., Huntington on Sundays, June 4 to Sept. 3 from 8 a.m. to noon and Sept. 10 to Nov. 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. 631-944-2661

Lake Grove

Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove hosts a farmers market in the southwestern quadrant of the parking lot (adjacent to Bahama Breeze), Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. year-round. 516-444-1280

Northport

Cow Harbor Park parking lot, at the corner of Main Street and Woodbine Ave. in Northport, hosts a farmers market on Saturdays, June 3 to Nov. 18 (closed Sept. 23), from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 631-754-3905

Port Jefferson

The Port Jefferson Farmers Market will be held at Harborfront Park, 101-A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson every Sunday through Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 631-473-4724

St. James

St. James Lutheran Church, 230 2nd Ave., St. James hosts a farmers market in its parking lot on Saturdays, June 3 to Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Setauket

The Three Village Farmers Market is held Fridays on the grounds of the Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Road, Setauket through Sept. 1 from 3 to 7 p.m. and from Sept. 8 to Oct. 27 from 2 to 6 p.m. 631-751-3730

— Compiled by Heidi Sutton