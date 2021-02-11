Fall in love with wildlife at Sweetbriar Nature Center
Join the staff and volunteers at Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown for an afternoon of close encounters with wildlife on March 7 (rescheduled from Feb. 14) from 1 to 3 p.m. Meet some of Sweetbriar’s cute and lovable animals, play an animal matching game in honor of Valentine’s Day, and create a craft to remember the day. There will be many photo opportunities. Fee is $10 per child/$5 for adults. For more information, call 931-979-6344 or visit www.sweetbriarnc.org.