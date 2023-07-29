Eye on the Street: Weighing in on Gilgo Beach suspect’s arrest

By Carolyn Sackstein

The July 13 arrest of Rex Heuermann, of Massapequa Park, for the alleged murders of three women — Megan Waterman, Amber Costello and Melissa Barthelemy — has people talking. As investigations ramp up, TBR News Media interviewed mainly visitors to downtown Port Jefferson on Saturday, July 22, asking them for reactions to Heuermann’s arrest, evidence against him and closure for the victims’ families. One is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

— Photos by Carolyn Sackstein

Wilber Argutea, Bridgeport, Connecticut

Argutea suggested parents must do a better job raising children, promoting positive activities such as school and sports. He said, “We need more people in the community raising kids [to do] good. Teaching good stuff in schools, sports, so people stay away from [doing] bad things.”

Maddy Trotta, Glen Cove

Trotta expressed her concern, “It is just ridiculous to me that people can get away by doing that for such a long time and not get caught right away. Now that they got caught, I think they will pay the price for all they have done and the damage they have caused.”

Sarah Hull, Port Jefferson, and Thomas Hull, Wilmington, Delaware

Sarah was breathing a little easier with the arrest. She had heard that Heuermann had visited Port Jefferson years ago, explaining, “I found out that he had dinner at the Steam Room, and I used to work there — luckily not in the same year.”

Thomas also weighed in on the alleged crimes. “I live out of state right now, so I got the news [from] people all over Long Island who kept texting me, ‘Did you hear the Gilgo Beach killer got caught? They caught the Gilgo Beach killer!’ I was driving in, driving past Massapequa Park. I said, ‘Oh my God, that’s the exit.’”

Marinka Buckley, West Hartford, Connecticut

When asked about the recent arrest, Buckley responded, “It brings you back to when they first were talking about it. I was surprised to hear who they had arrested. It seems like he was a normal guy, I guess. It’s interesting.”

Naomi Ponce, Bridgeport, Connecticut

“I saw the news a few days ago,” said Ponce. “I was surprised after so many years that they were looking for this person. I was happy that the families finally have closure. It must be terrible.”

Janet Ficht, Long Island

When asked about the arrest, Ficht said, “It was scary and crazy, but I’m glad they got him. It is unbelievable the stuff they are finding, how far back it goes and how many states it goes over. It’s crazy.”

Matthew Kubelle, Suffolk County

When Kubelle was asked about the recent arrest and the evidence, he said, “It is great it finally happened, but obviously not how long it took. Closure for the families is great for them. I think it is a solid arrest. They have a lot of evidence, and he doesn’t have any clear alibis. And as more evidence comes up, he looks guilty. It’s about time we stopped this stuff.”