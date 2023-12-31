Eye on the Street: People of the Year 2023

By Carolyn Sackstein

The end of the year is a time for reflection.

To round out 2023, TBR News Media took to the local streets throughout our coverage area, asking locals to nominate a Person of the Year. Responses ranged from family members to artists to local and world leaders.

As we all contemplate our lives and look toward the future, we offer the following responses as a starting point for reflection.

— Photos by Carolyn Sackstein

Jason Woreth, Poquott

Woreth said he nominates “my wife, Jessica. She can do everything. She’s a superhero.”

Michael Gravino, Port Jefferson

Gravino nominates his daughter, Amy Louise Gravino. He said, “She has Asperger’s syndrome. When she was in high school, we were told don’t waste your money with college. She has a master’s degree now. She’s a success story.”

Julie Grosjean, France and Setauket

“I nominate my mother, Anne. She is the best woman in the world. She does a lot of things for me.”

Adam Aliberti, Setauket

When asked to nominate some-one as person of the year, Aliberti said, “Steven Englebright,” Suffolk County Legislator-elect for the county’s 5th District. “He was an assemblyman for years. He’s done wonders for the Setauket area.”

Lisa Parker, Coram

Parker was enthusiastic in her support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “He’s doing everything he can for his people,” she said. “He is trying so hard to give his people and country freedom. He deserves it.”

Ileana Toribio, Port Jefferson

Toribio stopped walking her dog to speak of having lost her father, Isaac Toribio, in February. She said, “He passed suddenly, out of nowhere. I was always a daddy’s girl. He has been in my spirit all day, every day this year. I would like to nominate him for his spirit and everything he did to contribute to our family.”

Nancy and Brian Wegenaar, East Setauket

Nancy Wegenaar wished to nominate actor Maurice Benard, who plays the character Sonny Corinthos on “General Hospital.” This was not a matter of simple fandom. Nancy said, “He wrote a book about bipolar disorder, ‘Nothing General About It: How Love (and Lithium) Saved Me On and Off General Hospital.’ Our son, Travis, suffered and passed away from that at age 34. I read [Benard’s] book, and it helped me very much. He helped me through the loss of my son. He spends a lot of time online soothing people.” Her husband added, “He, Benard, is a big advocate for treatments of bipolar disorder.”

Brian Wegenaar wanted to add Father Frank Pizzarelli to their nomination. Brian said, “Father Frank, Hope House and Little Portion Friary helped us dealing with our son Travis. They gave us a lot of counseling and hope to move on from it and helped us understand the disease. He, Father Frank, has helped our family and the community. Father Frank is a saint.”

Chris Haydon, West Islip

Haydon agreed with Time magazine’s selection of Taylor Swift as Person of the Year. He said, “I followed her career from the early days. She is very talented. She’s a great businesswoman. She is wholesome. She gives back to the community.”

Anthony Tallini, Coram

Tallini nominates his mother as Person of the Year. “She does everything for everyone,” he said. “She’s very helpful. She doesn’t ask for much in return. My mother is taking care of my dad, who’s going through some medical issues.”

Louise Stagg, Port Jefferson

“I nominate my son, Jeffery Stagg. He’s very generous, a real family man. He’s a good provider and a good husband.”