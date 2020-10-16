Eye on Medicine: SBUH earns national accolades

By Carol Gomes

Stony Brook University Hospital (SBUH) continues to earn national accolades for the quality of care we provide to our patients.

The latest distinction comes from U.S. News & World Report, which has recognized us as a Best Hospital for 2020-21 for Neurology and Neurosurgery, and for Orthopaedics.

SBUH ranked No. 41 nationally in Neurology and Neurosurgery, and No. 49 in Orthopaedics. In the regional rankings, SBUH ranked No. 10 in New York State out of more than 200 hospitals statewide.

This is a true testament to the quality of care we provide to our patients. These types of recognitions do not happen overnight and they do not happen by accident. They involve a lot of hard work and dedication by teams that are committed to improving quality of care.

The rankings are based on a combination of factors, including staffing levels, whether a hospital has a Trauma Center, patient survival rates, physician ratings and patient satisfaction.

In addition to Neurology and Neurosurgery, and Orthopaedics, SBUH earned “high performing” ratings for six other adult specialties including Diabetes and Endocrinology; Gastroenterology and GI surgery; Geriatrics; Nephrology; Pulmonology and Lung surgery; and Urology.

To determine the national rankings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers in 16 specialties, 10 procedures and conditions. In the 16 specialty areas, only 134 hospitals in the United States performed well enough to be nationally ranked in at least one specialty.

These accolades follow on the heels of SBUH being named one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals™ for the past two years by Healthgrades — the only hospital on Long Island to receive this distinction for two consecutive years. Stony Brook was also named one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals™ for 2020 by Healthgrades for stroke care, cardiac care and coronary interventions. The hospital has earned those honors for stroke care and coronary interventions for five consecutive years. It received the cardiac care award for the sixth consecutive year.

Our expert faculty and staff deserve credit for these impressive national recognitions, which demonstrate our commitment to providing world-class, compassionate care for our patients.

Carol A. Gomes, MS, FACHE, CPHQ, IS THE Chief Executive Officer AT Stony Brook University Hospital.