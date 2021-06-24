Extra, Extra! Theatre Three announces 2021-2022 Mainstage season

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson, has just announced its full Mainstage season. Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors/students, $20 children. To order, please call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Grease’ – Sept. 18 to Oct. 30, 2021

Grease is the word! Since its electric Broadway debut, Grease has remained one of the world’s most popular musicals! Funny, frank, and featur-ing the hit songs “Greased Lightnin’,” “You’re The One That I Want,” and “Summer Nights,” Grease follows the journey of Danny and Sandy, alongside the Burger Palace Boys and the Pink Ladies, as they navigate high school to the unforgettable rock n’ roll soundtrack that defined generations. Dust off your leather jackets and pull on your bobby socks, Grease will have you dancing in the aisles! Please Note: Contains adult themes and situations.

‘A Christmas Carol’ – Nov. 13 to Dec. 26, 2021

“I will honor Christmas in my heart …” Celebrate the season with Long Island’s own holiday tradition and broadwayworld.com winner for Best Play. Follow the miser Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey that teaches him the true meaning of Christmas—past, present and future. As described by Newsday—“There could scarcely be a finer tribute to [Dickens’] legend than A CHRISTMAS CAROL at THEATRE THREE”—chosen as its Number One Holiday Theatrical Event—join us for our 36th annual production of the immortal classic in all of its thrills, music, joy, and spirit.

‘Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery’ – Jan. 8 to Feb. 5, 2022

The play is afoot! Comedic genius Ken Ludwig (LEND ME A TENOR; MOON OVER BUFFALO) transforms Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic The Hound of the Baskervilles into a murderously funny adventure. Sherlock Holmes is on the case. The Baskerville heirs have been dispatched one by one and, to find their ingenious killer, Holmes and Watson must brave the desolate moors before a family curse dooms its newest descendant. Watch as our intrepid investigators try to escape a dizzying web of clues, silly accents, disguises, and deceit as five actors deftly portray more than forty characters. Does a wild hellhound prowl the moors of Devonshire? Can our heroes discover the truth in time? Join the fun and see how far from elementary the truth can be.

‘The Marvelous Wonderettes’ – Feb. 19 to March 26, 2022

This blast-from-the-past musical takes you to the 1958 Springfield High School prom, where we meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy, four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts! As we learn about their lives and loves, the girls serenade us with over two dozen classic ‘50s and ‘60’s hits including “Lollipop,” “Dream Lover,” “Stupid Cupid,” “Wedding Bell Blues,” “Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me,” “Son of a Preacher Man,” and many more. THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES will keep you smiling in this cotton-candy colored trip down memory lane!

‘Steel Magnolias’ – April 9 to May 7, 2022

Come on down to Truvy’s Louisiana beauty shop where six strong women share their hopes and dreams. Beginning on the day of debutante Shelby’s wedding, the play traces this eccentric and lovable cast of characters as they support each other through life’s many challenges. Steel Magnolias is alternately hilarious and touching and—in the end—deeply revealing of the strength that binds these ladies together. Stop by for some great laughs and unforgettable friendship.

‘Mamma Mia!’ – May 21 to June 25, 2022

ABBA’s timeless hits tell the enchanting story! On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the Greek island paradise they last visited twenty years ago. Featuring such chart toppers as “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” “Take a Chance on Me,” “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!,” and “Dancing Queen,” this is a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget. Get swept away with the worldwide phenomenon MAMA MIA! Please Note: Contains adult themes and situations.