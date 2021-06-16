Exquisite Colonial In Setauket!

Exquisite, extraordinary detail, eye catching features!

Colonial has new kitchen, stainless steel appliances that are state of the art,

updated washer/dryer, new carpet in family room, 200 amp service, solid 6 panel doors,

new energy efficient front door, 6 person hot tub, brick fireplace. There are AC ductless units in every room, hardwood floors. Stone waterfall, property extends another 200′ beyond the waterfall, stone patio.

Neutral decor, newer heating system, fire pit, new master bath, covered gutters, IGS, whole house fan.

$649,000