Elwood senior fencer Mattias Weber captures gold medal in saber

Elwood-John H. Glenn High School senior Mattias Weber, a member of the combined fencing team with South Huntington’s Walt Whitman High School, won the gold medal in saber at the Suffolk County individual championships, held on Feb. 10 at Ward Melville High School.

In his junior year, the nationally-ranked Weber earned first-team All-Long Island honors and anchored his saber team to the gold medal at the prestigious Alan Kuver Memorial Relay fencing tournament, and prior to this season, was named one of Newsday’s top 10 boys fencers for 2023-24.

“Congratulations to Mattias, what an outstanding career he has had,” Elwood athletic director Dave Shanahan said.