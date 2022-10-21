East Northport Library hosts job fair Oct. 26
Calling all job seekers! East Northport Public Library, 185 Larkfield Road, East Northport will host a Job Fair by Suffolk County One-Stop Employment Center on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come meet representatives from various area companies to discuss job opportunities including:
New York Life
Visiting Nurse Service & Hospice of Suffolk
Express Employment Professionals – Farmingdale
Addus Home Care
ROTHCO
Northport Historical Society
Family Residence
Suffolk County Water Authority
Jobs by Joely
Suffolk County Police Department
Park Shore Day Camp
SCOPE Education Services
In addition to the list, companies who are not able to attend have sent flyers for openings available in all work sectors.
Bring your resume and dress for success.
Registration is underway at www.nenpl.org using code: NENR408
Walk-ins are welcome. For more information, call 631-261-2313.