East Northport Library hosts job fair Oct. 26

Calling all job seekers! East Northport Public Library, 185 Larkfield Road, East Northport will host a Job Fair by Suffolk County One-Stop Employment Center on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come meet representatives from various area companies to discuss job opportunities including:

New York Life

Visiting Nurse Service & Hospice of Suffolk

Express Employment Professionals – Farmingdale

Addus Home Care

ROTHCO

Northport Historical Society

Family Residence

Suffolk County Water Authority

Jobs by Joely

Suffolk County Police Department

Park Shore Day Camp

SCOPE Education Services

In addition to the list, companies who are not able to attend have sent flyers for openings available in all work sectors.

Bring your resume and dress for success.

Registration is underway at www.nenpl.org using code: NENR408

Walk-ins are welcome. For more information, call 631-261-2313.