East Northport florist/nursery acquires neighboring business to keep family ties in community  

After nearly 75 years of operating in East Northport as a family-owned business, providing high-quality floral service, Beckman’s Florist made the difficult decision to retire and sell their building at 364 Larkfield Road.

The Beckman’s name and tradition will not be traveling too far, in fact staying on the same road, as they have been acquired by neighboring florist and nursery, and fellow family-owned and operated business, Seasonal ‘Scapes LI, located at 638 Larkfield Road.

Beckman’s Florist will now be a division of Seasonal ‘Scapes LI’s existing Florist & Garden Center, which will allow Seasonal ‘Scapes LI to further develop its florist shop, plan special events like weddings and birthdays, provide sympathy flowers for families experiencing loss, and more.

“Blending the fabrics of these two great families and businesses will allow Seasonal ‘Scapes LI to continue to serve our community with the top-notch service and quality that we strive to achieve and that residents have appreciated from Beckman’s nearly 75 years in business,” said James Tomeo, Owner of Seasonal ‘Scapes LI.

Mother’s Day, end of the school year festivities, and other special occasions are just around the corner. Seasonal ‘Scapes LI is here to assist you with all your floral needs. You can place your orders early by calling 631-888-3655 or online at www.seasonalscapesflorist.com.