Dumpster stolen from Huntington Station business

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person who allegedly stole a dumpster in Huntington Station in November.

A 30-yard dumpster was stolen from outside Advance Service Center, located at 360 East Jericho Turnpike, on November 9 at approximately 6 p.m. The suspect fled with the dumpster on a flatbed truck. The dumpster was valued at approximately $8,000.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.