Dr. Chantae Sullivan-Pyke joins Island Fertility Arts & EntertainmentBusinessCommunityHealthStony Brook University by Heidi Sutton - December 24, 2022 0 3 Chantae Sullivan-Pyke, Ob Gyn, Island Fertility Chantae Sullivan-Pyke, MD, MSTR, FACOG, has joined Island Fertility, a full-service fertility practice in Stony Brook Medicine’s expanding network of community practices and physicians, at Stony Brook Medicine’s Advanced Specialty Care Center in Commack. Dr. Sullivan-Pyke is double board certified in obstetrics and gynecology and reproductive endocrinology and infertility (REI). She completed her medical degree at Yale School of Medicine, followed by her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at New York – Presbyterian Columbia University Irving Medical Center. In addition, Dr. Sullivan-Pyke completed a subspecialty fellowship training in REI at the University of Pennsylvania. Her long-standing interest in the investigation of clinical questions in the laboratory and bringing answers back to the bedside for clinical practice inspired her to complete a Master of Science degree in Translational Research during her REI fellowship. “Stony Brook Medicine is thrilled that Dr. Sullivan-Pyke has joined Island Fertility,” said Todd Griffin, MD, MBA, Interim Vice President for Clinical Services and Chair of the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Medicine at Stony Brook Medicine. “She is an experienced infertility expert who will continue the outstanding tradition of excellent care provided at Island Fertility. We know our patients will value her expertise as well as the compassionate care she will deliver.” Before joining Island Fertility, Dr. Sullivan-Pyke spent the past four years caring for patients at Kofinas Fertility Group in New York City, where she was the director of fertility preservation. “I am excited to join the incredible team at Island Fertility and to continue to provide world-class fertility care to patients across Long Island and New York in a caring and welcoming environment,” said Dr. Sullivan-Pyke. Island Fertility is accepting new patients and has office hours Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 631-638-4600.